Kuje Labour Party councillorship aspirant promises youth empowerment if elected

Comrade Ugwaha Daniel, the councillorship aspirant of the Labour Party for Central Ward, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has promised to give priority to youth empowerment if elected.

Daniel made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kuje.

He promised to be accountable and responsive to the needs of the people for the development of the area council.

The aspirant said he would intensify on poverty alleviation programmmes with specific focus on youth employment and empowerment, adding “idle hand is the devil’s workshop’’.

“We all know that the future belongs to the youths who are ingenious, innovative and industrious, they are also the bedrock for development if empowered.

“I will empower the youths to realise their full potential; that will be one of my key priorities if given the mandate.

“I want to also state that if given the opportunity to serve, I will be accountable and responsive to the problems confronting the people in the area,” he said.

According to him, making the youth self-reliant, resourceful, industrious and creative is one of the agenda of my administration if elected.

“I will always welcome ideas that will give the desired leverage,’’ he said.

Daniel expressed confidence of clinching the ticket of the Labour Party if given the enormous goodwill of the electorates, saying that he would create policies that would enhance youth development in the council.

He said he would not only increase youth empowerment, he would also ensure rapid development of the area if elected, among other programmes within the available fiscal allocation to the council. (NAN)

