Kuje jail break: Rights activist calls for swift action

The Country Director of the Advocacy for Justice and Accountability, Mr Ogedi Ogu, on Wednesday called for fortification of Nigeria’s security architecture to forestall jail breaks.

Ogu, also a rights activist and lawyer, was reacting to Tuesday’s jail break at the Kuje Correction Centre in Abuja.

He spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He also called for quick actions by security agencies to re-arrest fleeing inmates.

NAN reports that scores of inmates reportedly fled from the Kuje Correctional Centre when suspected terrorist broke into the facility.

According to Ogu, the rate of jail breaks in the country has called for much concern.

“This is a very dangerous situation for the country.

“It is expected that where Kuje prison is located ordinarily should be fortified; an attack on the prison, promoted by alleged terrorists, simply shows that our security has been dealt a heavy blow,” he said.

Ogu said that the jail break had caused hardened criminals to be released into the society, urging urgent actions by security agencies to avoid more attacks.

“All security stakeholders must wake up and try to infiltrate these elements and ensure that they are neutralised,” he told NAN.

According to Ogu, each of the fleeing inmates must be accounted for. (NAN)

