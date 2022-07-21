Kuje jail break: Police in Benue arrest Ebube

By Nicholas Dechi

The Police Command in Benue has arrested Jude Ebube who escaped during the Kuje jail break.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson on Thursday, SP Sewuese Anene in Makurdi.

She said that on July 19 at about 3p.m., information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude, a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jail break.

Anene said that the detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way in Makurdi.

“During investigation, he confessed to have escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail break.

“He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend,” Anene said.

She further said that the command had begun processes to hand him over to the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary actions.(NAN)

