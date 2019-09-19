Kuje Council legislature inaugurates committee for oversight functions

#TrackNigeria: The Speaker of the legislative Arm, Kuje Area Council, FCT, Aminu Ibrahim, on Thursday inaugurated a seven man committee to carry out oversight functions of the council.

Ibrahim, while inaugurating the committee, argued them to be proactive and bring to bare dividends of democracy to people in the area.

The speaker said the oversight committee member’s where appointed based on their work ethics and pedigree in the area council.

He said the committee members are; Finance and appropriation, works, land and transport, Environmental, Agriculture and Natural resources, Health and Human Services, Education and Social Development, Rules and Business.

On his part, the head of Administration of the Area Council, Mr Dan Ayuba congratulated the legislative Arm for their efforts as it is their constitutional rights, saying that the task ahead of them is enormous.

Ayuba called for review of the council bye laws where they are obsolete as it behooves on the committee member to look into the activities of the council and also synergize with the head of departments.

He reiterated that the committee while carrying out their functions should look at better and viable ways of improving the council’s revenue, ICT and waste management. (NAN)