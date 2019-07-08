Kuje council flags off maternal, new child health week

The Primary Health Care, (PHC) Kuje Area council, FCT, on Monday flagged off free Maternal and New Child Health Week aimed at addressing health challenges in the area.

Mr Abdullahi Sabo, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, during the flag off said his administration will do everything in its power to eradicate vulnerable diseases in the council.

Sabo said the exercise is aimed at immunising nursing mothers, Pregnant women and children below ages of five years.

He said this was one of his administrations major priority to ensure quality and affordable health care for the people, saying that the welfare of staff will be taken into consideration for better and vibrant health care services.

Sabo called on the beneficiaries to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to be immunized, adding that the Area Council would also ensure the sustainability of the drug revolving fund programme.

The Head of Department Works, Dr Veronica Yama, maintained that the programme is an initiative of the Council Chairmen and will help prevent maternal mortality amongst the women in Kuje.

The Department head said the first round of 2019 Maternal Newborn and Child Week starts from 8 to July 12, adding that the National Immunisation Plus Days would come up from 13 to July 16, aimed at addressing health challenges in the area.

One of the beneficiary, Hanifat Shehu applauded the efforts of the council saying that it will go along way in improving the health conditions of the mothers and children.

High point of the event was the administering of drugs to some children by the chairman at the Primary Health Care centre. NAN

