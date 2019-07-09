Kuje Council boss assures adequate synergy with security agencies

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, has assured residents in the area of adequate synergy with security agencies in the protection of lives and property in the council.

Sobo gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, in Kuje on Tuesday.

According to him, his administration was committed to work with all security agencies in combating crime and other civil unrest for the people of Kuje.

“The Council has had its share of security challenges in recent times with the displacement of the insurgents in the north east, who have found refuge in FCT and its environs.

“The role of vigilante groups are key in security management in some of our localities and there is need for more vibrant synergy with security agencies in the area.

“We are also requesting for an increase of out-post and direct posting of men to Kabin Mangoro where we have an existing structure that is unoccupied,” he said.

He said the need for more vibrant synergy cannot be overemphasised as the council was sensitising the people on giving vital information to security agencies while protecting the identity of the informants.

On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, said the FCT Command has put every measures on ground to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties by checkmating black spots in FCT.

Ciroma said his boys embark on regular patrol and raids at black spots to get rid of criminals and miscreants in FCT for adequate protection of the area.

The courtesy visit also featured presentation of awards of excellence to the Kuje Divisional Police Officer (DPO) by WAKA ABOUT Grass Root Media House. NAN

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

