Kuje Attack: Road blocks measure for tracking, arresting hoodlums – Maj-Gen. Onyeuko

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Major General Benard Onyeuko has said that the roadblocks on major entrances to the city of Abuja are part of measures in tracking and arresting perpetrators of the recent Kuje prison attack.

Recall that following the recent attack of the Kuje Correctional Centre which led to the escape of over 879 inmates, including 64 suspected Boko Haram terrorists, the military swiftly imposed checkpoints and roadblocks to checkmate the movement of the hoodlums (perpetrators) and arms in and out of the city..

In view of the forgoing, Maj-Gen. Onyeuko appealed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to bear with the difficult situation, adding that the roadblocks are necessary to enable the military effectively track and arrest the criminals and restore sanity in the FCT and the country at large.

He made the appeal Thursday in Abuja, at the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on the successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The DMO Director who acknowledged the pains and inconveniences that the roadblocks might have inflicted on citizens pleaded for patience stressing that it is part of measures to fastrack the arrest of the hoodlums and perpetrators of the dastardly attack.

He said,”We pass through thesame hold-ups, so, it is for a reason and a lot have been achieved with that. Please help us to sensitize the public to bear with us, it is for a reason, is not to punish anybody. It is for a reason and for a time. All these are security measures in tracking and arresting the hoodlums and weapons.”

The General assured that the Armed Forces and other security agencies are working in tandem with so much cooperation and synergy, adding that the cooperation between the AFN and other security agencies is now at the highest level to bring the issues of insecurity to an end across the country.

