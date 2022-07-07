Kuje Attack: Minister of Defence inspects medium security custodial centre

… Assures that attackers will be apprehended

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a swift response to the last night security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has conducted an on – the -spot assessment at the scene of the attack.

General Magashi who was received and conducted round the damaged facility by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior Dr Shuaib Belgore described the organised crime as unfortunate.

The Defence Minister who had to delay his flying time to Oweri, Imo State to attend the Nigerian Army Day Celebration NADCEL, was also briefed extensively by the Controller General of Correction, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa as well as other heads of Military and Para- Military Agencies on hand at the location.

This was with a view to conducting a post- attack analysis and to forestall a re-occurence of the dastardly act by the gunmen believed to be terrorists.

While fielding questions from Journalists drawn from various Media outfits the Minister appreciated the timely repelling of the attack by the gallant security operatives who were drafted in on reinforcement to contain the attackers who set free an undisclosed numbers of inmates.

He reasured Nigerians that the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari will be briefed and he gave an assurance that the jailbreakers cannot go unapprehended and would definitely face the wrath of the law.

The Defence Minister disclosed that further briefs on the incident that led to the infraction will be received adding that one life was lost on the side of the proactive repellants security forces.

