Kuje Area Council launches N30m township road project

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has launched N30 million projects for the construction and rehabilitation of township projects in the area.

The projects were awarded to Glamorous Construction Company Nigeria Limited, for the construction of chief palace road and Anguwan Gade Area.

Speaking at the official launching, Sabo said this was part of his infrastructural development agenda of his administration, as part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promises.

According to him, his administration will ensure that every dilapidated road is fixed, to ease movement of goods and services and for the development of the area.

“The entire project is about 300 meters and will last for three weeks and after which we will move to another area.

“We will ensure that every sector in the area is touched and every dilapidated road are rehabilitated to ease movement of goods and services.

“There cannot be development if roads are bad and it makes life difficult for people, my administration will ensure that Kuje becomes a better area to live,’’ he said.

The Chairman maintained that the project would ease the traffic congestion being experienced along the chief palace and Secretariat road area.

Mr Watt Gwon, the contractor handling the project promised to complete the projects within the stipulated six weeks given to him, assuring that the project would be of quality and good standard.

