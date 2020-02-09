Kuduru Forest: Police arrest 3 more Ansaru terrorists

Following sustained mop-up operations by Police operatives at the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru Forest, Birnin-Gwari, three (3) more members of the Ansaru Terror Group have been arrested. They are; Munkailu Liman Isah aka Babban Driver‘m’ 32yrs, Abdullahi Saminu aka Danmunafiki ‘m’ 21yrs and Aminu Usman ‘m’ 22yrs.

Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba who disclosed this in a statement Sunday said this brings the number of persons arrested to eight (8). The suspects are already assisting Police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

According to Mba added preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s Police escorts. They were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the North-West and North Central States of the country.

“Unfortunately, investigation also reveals that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services. To this end, the IGP calls for patriotism amongst the people, noting that this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won,” Mba said.

While Police operatives are on the close trail of other fleeing members of the terror groups and their collaborators, the IGP has expressed immense appreciation to all and sundry, especially the good people of Birnin-Gwari and environs for their understanding, cooperation and support which have resulted in the measure of successes recorded so far particularly in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other heinous crimes in the country.

