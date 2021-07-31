KUDA holds reception for retired Health Records’ Registrar, Ibrahim Mami

The National Executive Council of Kupa Development Association KUDA on Saturday held a reception in Alhaji Mohammee Ibrahim Mami, the immediate past Registrar/CEO of Health Records Officers Registrations Board of Nigeria.

The event was held at University of Abuja. Dignitaries iinclude Amb Adamu Amami, Hon Ibrahim Jibrin Sokoto, Mustapha Babagana incumbent CEO of Health Records Board, His Royal Highness, Barr Ndagi Adamu who doubled as the representative of the Maiyaki of Kupa,HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Isa II and host

Yahaya Ibrahim Mohammed, Registrar, University of Abuja.Other dignitaries include Alhaji Mohammed Umaru (Ndamini),Eng Farouk,Shaba of Kakanda,

Saidu Abdulmalik,President KUDA and

Alhaji Aminu Abubakar from the Civil defence corps,Kazeem Umar, Chairman UniAbuja chapter of ASUU and Danlami Nmodu, mni, publisher of Newsdiaryonline, among others.

Those who spoke at the event extolled the virtues of Alhaji Mami who was hailed for his excellent public service record and service to his community as well as the nation in general.

President of KUDA in particular, noted Alhaji Mami’s management skills, commitment to society and community, consultations efforts towards changing things for the better, his open-door policy.He said Mami encouraged hardwork and exhibited effective human relations capability.Also, he ensured cordial relations with the media. KUDA president further noted that the retired Registrar ensured employment of staff without abusing his position by employing his biological children.

The celebrant expressed gratitude to the people for the honour.He encouraged his successor to fly the Board’s flag higher.

The event was evidently in appreciation of Alhaji Mami’s renowned people-oriented service while in office.

