KUDA holds reception for retired Health Records’ Registrar, Ibrahim Mami

July 31, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics 0



The Executive Council of  Kupa Development Association KUDA on Saturday held a reception in  Alhaji Mohammee Ibrahim Mami, the immediate past Registrar/CEO of Health Records Officers Registrations Board of Nigeria.

The event was held University of Abuja. Dignitaries iinclude Amb Adamu Amami, Hon Ibrahim Sokoto, Babagana incumbent CEO of Health Records Board, Royal Highness, Barr Ndagi Adamu who doubled as the representative of the Maiyaki of Kupa,HRH Alhaji Muhammadu  Kabir Isa II and host
Yahaya Ibrahim Mohammed, Registrar, University of Abuja.Other dignitaries include Alhaji Mohammed Umaru (Ndamini),Eng Farouk,Shaba of Kakanda,
Saidu Abdulmalik,President KUDA and
Alhaji Aminu Abubakar  from the Civil defence corps,Kazeem Umar, Chairman UniAbuja chapter of ASUU and Danlami Nmodu, mni, publisher of Newsdiaryonline, among others.

Those who spoke the event extolled the virtues of Alhaji Mami who was hailed for excellent  public service  record and service to  community as well as the nation in general.

President of KUDA in particular, noted Alhaji Mami’s management , society and community, consultations efforts towards changing things for the , open-door policy.He said Mami  encouraged hardwork and exhibited effective human relations capability.Also, he ensured cordial relations with the media. KUDA president further noted that the retired Registrar ensured employment  of  staff without abusing position by employing biological children.

The celebrant expressed gratitude to the people for the honour.He encouraged his successor to fly the Board’s flag higher.

The event was evidently in appreciation of Alhaji Mami’s renowned people-oriented service while in office.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,