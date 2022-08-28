Kubwa residents decry indiscriminate dumping of refuse

By Emmanuella Onah

Some residents of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the FCT have decried the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the area, which has become a menace.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the development as worrisome, adding that it would have an adverse effect on their health.

Mrs Christiana Ezeala, a trader in Kubwa Ultra modern Market, decried that the odor coming from the waste was unhealthy and was an eyesore.

She said, ”the act was caused by the residents that show little or no concern over the issue not minding the health threats.”

Ezeala also called on the government and other relevant bodies to seek possible solutions to the impending problem.

”The government should issue orders to stop the dumping of refuse in the market and surrounding environment, this situation is very bad and not healthy for the resident,” Ezeala said.

Mrs Cordelia Ezeugwu said that dumping of waste make the environment unkempt and very unhealthy.

She said, ”the act of dumping refuse indiscriminately was terrible and people have become comfortable living in a dirty environment, which was worrisome.

”’ The residents have grown to enjoy sleeping and leaving around a dirty environment without feeling irritated and disgusted.

” This act needs to stop, residents need to understand that we are humans and our health comes first.

”This issue can’t be eradicated by the government alone, it all starts with us,” Ezeugwu said.

Mr Chibuzor Eloka, the maintenance Engineer of Kubwa Ultra modern market, said that the issue of refuse dump inside and outside the market environment was out of hand.

Eloka said, ”the government was also having a hard time eradicating waste in our environment today.”

He said that the market managers were doing their own quota by hiring trucks for the market since they can’t afford to pay tippers anymore.

” Dealing with humans is not an easy task. Even though we enforce no dumping of dirt order, nobody will obey it, that’s how they are.

” We are trying our best, the problem of waste in the market is from the constructors of the market as they didn’t plan a place for waste.

” The managers have ordered a truck to pack out the dirt from the market environment to a place that does not discomfort humans,” Eloka said.

Jennifer Ike, said that the issue could only be eradicated if the residents come together and decide ”we want a conducive environment.”(NAN)

