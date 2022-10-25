KTSG seeks more collaboration to tackle insecurity

Katsina State Government has pledged to strengthen collaboration with security agencies in the fight against kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the state Deputy Governor, made the pledge when the Zone B Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ACG Muhammad Haruna, visited him on Tuesday in Katsina.

Yakubu said that as part of the collaboration, the Corps recently trained about 1000 members of local vigilante selected by the government to provide security in communities.

The deputy governor said that the vigilante members have been complementing the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the state.

Yakubu added that the collaboration would fast track the fight against kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers terrorising part of the state.

Earlier, Haruna told the deputy governor that he was on familiarisation tour of the corps’ formations in the state.

Haruna reiterated that the NSCDC would continue to do its best in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The NSCDC zonal commander appreciated the support and cooperation of the state government to the corps, which enabled it to carry out its duties diligently. (NAN)

