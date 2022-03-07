KTN Global Alliance Africa set to drive innovation in Ekiti, inaugurates Advisory Group

KTN Global Alliance Africa, has inaugurated its first Local Innovation Network Advisory Groupin Nigeria, in Ekiti state, south-west Nigeria, in its drive to transform the state into an innovation and technology hub in the country.

A statement signed by KTN Global Alliance Africa’s Regional Lead, Sophie West, stated that the inauguration took place through a virtual event recently, followed the commencement of the KTN Global Alliance Africa activities in Ekiti state in July 2021.

According to West, the Advisory Group will work with different stakeholders in Ekiti state, with the aim deliver against the Ekiti Innovation Action Plan (IAP), which was co-created with stakeholders in Ekiti, which contains clear short, medium, and long-term objectives.

The statement stated that the six-year project is funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

According to West, the main aim of the advisory group is to strengthen the capacity and resilience of Ekiti innovation ecosystems through increased collaboration and partnership.

Since arriving in the state, KTN stated that several workshops had been held with the stakeholders in Ekiti to understand regional challenges, capabilities, and potential for innovation, to action-orientated local innovation networks.

West explained that the Advisory Group will influence and support not only the work of the KTN but also other local and national stakeholders to overcome the barriers to innovation identified by the Regional Innovation Audit.

She stressed that the Advisory Group’s tenure will run until 2025, noting that membership of the group is voluntary.

But she pointed out that the Group also comprised selected members invited to bring a range of perspectives from government, academia, investors, businesses, innovation support organisations, networks, charities and grassroots organisations.

Speaking at the event, members of the Advisory Group, covering various thematic areas, pledged their commitment to make sure that in the period the group will be operating in the state, its impact is felt all over.

In his comments, Emerging Communities Africa Founder, Joel Ogunsola, expressed his delight at the opportunity, promising that the group would transform Ekiti state from an agrarian to an innovation-driven society.

Ogunsola stated that for him, the key emphasis will be on the localisation of the various innovation vehicles and approaches to ensure best outcomes and sustainability of the innovation dividend the state is poised to attract.

“Therefore, as an advisor within the Ekiti State Local Innovation Advisory Group, I am committed to providing guidance around the local variables as they affect the innovation action plans and best approach to ensure success.

“Furthermore, I will be bringing my passion and experience, driving initiatives that work on expanding access to opportunities through technology and innovation in underserved and communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Team Lead, The Health City, Odunola Olabintan, stressed that his role would include providing advice and support for executing the innovation action plan.

In addition, he stated that he would provide advice on additional programmes and activities that could be included in the action plan to further drive innovation in the state.

In her remarks, Principal Agribusiness Consultant, Frontier Harvesters Ltd., Sarah Fagoyinbo, explained that her Advisory Group membership was a call to service to achieve greater results in the areas of agriculture, policy & development.

Also, Chief Executive, GoGlobal Solutions, Sola Mathew, said that he remains passionate about training young people in digital skills and creating jobs for the unemployed.

“I see my selection as a member of the group, as a privilege to work with all stakeholders in bringing forth the needed development in Ekiti state, and I can’t contain my happiness being selected as a member of the advisory group,” he noted.

He pointed out that in his capacity as a member of the Advisory Group, he will provide advice to KTN and members of the Ekiti network on the best strategies to strengthen and grow the local economy.

Similarly, the Chief Executive, Dasasim Enterprise Nigeria, Similoluwa Awe, noted that she looked forward to further developing the IAP, which will help strengthen the capacity needed in Ekiti for innovations that will bring about inclusiveness at all levels.

Added to that, the new advisor, promised to pursue a climate-friendly economic development agenda and bring about ideas necessary for the success of the project.

It was the same for the Executive Director, Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development, Oluwatumininu Adedeji, who described the move as an opportunity to contribute towards technology development in the state.

Also commenting, Founder & CEO, Triple G Eco Revival Solutions, Oluwaseyi Ebenezer, pledged to help towards raising awareness and advocacy for the programme.

Technical Assistant to the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Gbenga Babs-Babata, noted that his role during the work of the group was to act as a link between the organisation and government as well as the private sector.

“I will be working with the team to identify snags that we can deploy innovation to solve, harnessing KTN’s deep network in the ecosystem.

“It will also involve playing a role as the link between the government, private sector and KTN/GAA with a continued demonstration of my commitment to the programme through collaboration and knowledge exchange,” he disclosed.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

