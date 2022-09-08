KTHA gives state varsity lecturers 3 weeks to suspend strike

By Abbas Bamalli

Katsina State House of Assembly has given the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) chapter, three weeks ultimatum starting from Sept. 5, to resume work.

The Chairman of the house Committee on Higher Education, and member representing Danja constituency, Alhaji Shamsudeen Dabai, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, failure to resume work by the lecturers at the end of the three weeks, the assembly will order the state government to stop their salaries.

He explained that the assembly took the decision following a report presented before it by the committee during its plenary.

According to Dabai, “We had a series of discussions with the UMYU chapter of the ASUU, their zonal and the national leadership on this issue.

“After the meetings, we presented our report before the assembly, where some of our suggestions were agreed on, and some were not approved.

“Out of what the assembly agreed on was the three weeks ultimatum to resume work or their salaries should be stopped by the government or something similar to that.

“During our meeting with the ASUU and the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Higher Education, Alhaji Bashir Ruwangodiya, they presented their complaints.

“Therefore, we agreed that they should write their complaints to the state government, and the government will look at it within two weeks.”

He explained that the prolonged ASUU strike was causing a lot of setback to the education sector, particularly on the students.

According to Dabai, the strike has made most of the students redundant, leading them to commiting crimes and other social vices.

“When the students are going to school, it keeps them busy and also keeps them away from negative thinking. Like you know, an idle mind is a devil’s workshop.” he said. (NAN)

