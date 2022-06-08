KSCOE Provost appeals for downward review of tuition fees

The Provost of Kaduna State College of Education(KSCOE), Gidan Waya, Prof. Alexander Kure on Wednesday appealed to the state government to consider a downward review of the school’s tuition fees hiked in 2021.

Kure made the call while speaking with newsmen at Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had in 2021 announced a hike in the tuition fees of state-owned tertiary institutions.

The government said the decision was to reposition the institutions to deliver quality education and skills to solve 21st century challenges.

The provost said the appeal become necessary due to the sharp drop in the number of applicants since the hike in tuition fees.

According to him, the harsh economic realities in the country has made it difficult for parents to pay the increased fees .

Kure also called on the state government to upgrade the college to a degree -awarding institution.

He said that given the state government’s emphasis on employing degree holders in both primary and secondary schools, upgrading the institution would ensure a ready-made pool of qualified teachers for the state.

The provost said that the college was ripe for the upgrade having been in existence for over 40 years.

Kure challenged both federal and state lawmakers from the area to do more in lobbying and attracting projects to the college.

He attributed the non-completion of the new administrative block, hostels and roads within the school to paucity of funds.

The provost , however, assured that management of the institution would continue to reach out to well-meaning organisations towards the completion of the projects. (NAN)

