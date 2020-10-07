KSADP plans to construct bridge in Danshoshia model grazing reserve

The Kano State Agro – Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), has announced plan to construct a bridge on Kamanda River in Danshoshia Model Grazing Reserve, to ease movement of animals and farm produce. KSADP’s Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, made the announcement in a statement by Ameen Yassar, Project Communication Specialist, on Wednesday in Kano. Muhammad announced the plan when Borno State Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus, visited him on Tuesday in Kano, according to the statement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State Government has initiated a pilot RUGA settlement at Danshoshia grazing reserve to check pastoral migration and livestock production.

Ruga is a Hausa term that means cow settlement, and can also be used as the acronym of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA). The multibillion Danshoshia Grazing Reserve project is to be executed with the support of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). Muhammad noted that the river cut across the 4,400 hectares reserve, thus hindering access to services and markets in adjourning communities. “The grazing reserve currently accommodates hundreds of households who lack access to resources and face risk of losing their lives and properties while crossing the stream especially during the rainy season. “Therefore, to be able to reach pastoral households for vaccination campaigns, livelihood support and access to other services, the bridge is essential. “We are seeking the opinion of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on this matter and on the construction of more earth dams to make our multibillion Naira investment in the reserve more worthwhile,” he said.

According to Muhammad, the project aims at improving investment at communal and household levels; fodder development and provision of basic amenities to pastoral settlements. The coordinator listed the project to encompass construction of 25 – kilometre perimeter fencing and 20 – kilometre access road, nomadic school, market and and milk collection centers, among other amenities. “A Ruga project such as this needs political will to achieve its target and we are driven by the support we are getting from Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, to make this project a big success story,” he said. The Coordinator disclosed that the state government would demarcate cattle routes to mitigate recurrent conflicts between pastoralists and farmers. The statement quoted Bitrus as saying that the visit was to enable Borno Government learn and replicate the Kano State experience on grazing land development. (NAN)