Kris David releases new tittle, Leadership Beyond Influence

A futurist and public policy expert, Dr Kriz David, has published a new book, Leadership beyond Influence.

‘’Leadership is one of the most discussed topics in life endeavors – family, community, schools, religious settings, organizations, public institutions, and international relations – but the least understood’’ Dr Kriz said in a statement Saturday.

‘’Despite the plethora of avenues or programs for teaching leadership or propagating leader and leadership development, our world is replete with scores of bad or ineffective leaders.

The search for good or effective leadership, according to David remains elusive largely because leadership is conceived from the framework of influence.

‘’This concept of leadership has created and still creating manipulators and power-drunk individuals rather than responsive systems and strong institutions that enhance the values of people in societies’’.

‘’Leadership Beyond Influence is based on a model – ‘The Leadership Pearls’ – a curation of pearls from extensive research and experiences that unveil the secret of effective leadership. The leadership pearls provide the compass to cultivate effective leadership and attain significance. The book posits that leadership is not a mystery to be unraveled but a purpose to be lived. It provides simple but unimpeachable steps to discover and fulfill one’s purpose’’ the statement said.

Kriz David holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership with specialty in strategic foresight from Regent University, Virginia Beach, USA, a Certificate in Strategic Foresight from the University of Houston Technology, USA, a Certificate in Public Policy Design and Implementation from Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore, a Certificate in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, USA and many more.

He is the founding partner of Midaspage and the founder/CEO of Krizdavid Foresight. He is a member of several boards and committees.

Kriz is also a consultant to so many private companies and public institutions with over twenty-five years of professional experience.