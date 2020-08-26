KPMG releases digital channels scorecard for banks in Nigeria

KPMG Professional Services, says it will release Digital Channels Scorecard for banks to urgently scale up on capabilities to deliver products and services via digital channels.Mr Boye Ademola, the Partner and Lead Digital Transformation, KPMG Africa, said at a zoom virtual press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday that it would be released on Sept. 1 through webinar.

Ademola said: “At KPMG, we believe one of the enduring responses to the pandemic now and post-COVID19 is Digital.“In simple terms, banks need to urgently scale up on capabilities to deliver products and services via digital channels.

“It is in this light that we have performed a series of user journey-centered assessments culminating in the Digital Channels Scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria.

“The scorecard provides an industry perspective of how effective banks are in delivering products and services to customers via digital channels, by measuring user experiences across a range of journeys for each bank.

“This webinar will attract a variety of business leaders from financial services, telecommunications and other sectors that have a keen focus on retail growth via digital capabilities.”

He said that the scorecard would unveil in-depth sector and domain insights from the user journey-centered assessments.According to him, it includes a benchmark of Digital Channels for retail banks in Nigeria, using the proprietary KPMG Digital Channels UX Assessment Framework which employs the ‘mystery shopper’ review approach.

“This edition of the publication covers the 17 commercial banks that have a strong focus on retail banking.

“These banks have international or national banking licences and retail banking operations across the country,” he said.

Also, Mrs Ngozi Chidozie, the Strategy and Digital, Management Consulting, KPMG in Nigeria, said the webinar would highlight observations on leading practices.Chidozie said that it would also highlight the emerging trends and perspectives on opportunities for improvement of the overall digital channels experience across the Nigerian retail banking sector.“That is why this upcoming event is themed:

“Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to drive Retail Banking Growth,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Ladi Asuni, Partner, Digital Transformation, said, “The release of the Digital Channels Scorecard publication was the first in a series to come.”Asuni said that it was designed by KPMG for retail banks in Nigeria to have an objective understanding of their competitive positioning with respect to leveraging digital capabilities to deliver products and services.

Mr Tunji Odumuboni, Associate Director & Lead, Digital Platforms, KPMG Africa, said: “The scorecard measures the quality of customer experience as they utilise products and services on four distinct channels.“They are Mobile, Internet, USSD and Chatbot.“The Scorecard covers 13 anchor journeys grouped into five thematic areas, viz: Digital Onboarding, Payments and Transfers, Self-Service, Lending and Customer Care.

“Our analysis of digital channels at retail banks in Nigeria resulted in four distinct categories.

“We have categorised banks in Digital Tier One as Leaders, Digital Tier Two as Challengers, Digital Tier Three as Followers and Digital Tier Four as Late Starters,” he said.Also, Egheosa Onaiwu, the Associate Director, Clients and Markets, KPMG in Nigeria, urged industry stakeholders to register for the event on the KPMG website using the web address: https://bit.ly/KPMGDigitalChannelsScorecard2020, while the main hashtag for the webinar.

Onaiwu said that Digital Channels Scorecard could be used to engage content across the KPMG social media channels, including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. (NAN)