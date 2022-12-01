Kontagora Intellectual Discourse Committee honours Professor Faruk Haruna, others

The provost, Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Professor Faruk Rashid has been honoured by the Kontagora Intellectual Discourse Committee

A statement by the committe said Prof Haruna who is the Wakilin Makarantun Zazzau of Suleja, Majidadin Doko, and President, the Committee of Provosts in Nigeria) has contributed immensely to the development and growth of the academia in Nigeria, particularly in FCE Kontagora, Niger State.

“He has provided an enabling platform for the intellectual community of the College to thrive and prosper, through the visionary publication of the maiden edition of the COEASU Journal of Intellectual Discourse (CJID)-Covid-19 special edition. He also helped in the distribution of the journal to various Colleges of education in Nigeria. He donated a Computer to the Kontagora Intellectual Discourse Committee (KIDC), and encouraged innovative academic exercises-such as online presentations of papers for staff promotions.

“He leads by example, by participating himself in the committee’s on-line paper presentations and critiques.

“His administrative style has removed various bottlenecks assailing access to sponsorship for further Studies, conferences and workshops within and without the college.

The Kontagora Intellectual Discourse Committee (KIDC), led by the chairman, Dr. Yekini Tokunbo Mouhammed, and Hajia Hauwa’u Talatu Yusuf, Secretary, KIDC, gave these awards in recognition of the Provost’s numerous efforts, and that of his management, in the encouragement of intellectual development and growth in the college.

The award ceremony was held at the Provost’s Office, on Thursday, 1st of December, 2022.

In attendance were the Vice President of COEASU, Mrs. Ada Inusa representing the COEASU Chairman, Comrade U.N. Sonfada, members of the KIDC, other staff members and the awardees.

The full list of recipients of the awards are as follows

Professor Faruk Rashid Haruna, Provost of FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘The Grand Commander of Intellectual Discourse (GCID) of FCE Kontagora, 2020-2022’. Dr. Yahaya Saidu Ubandoma, Deputy Provost, FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘Commander of Intellectual Discourse (CID) of FCE Kontagora,2020-2022’.* Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Doma, Registrar, FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘Commander of Intellectual Discourse (CID) of FCE Kontagora,2020-2022’. Alhaji Awwal K.K., the Bursar, FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘Commander of Intellectual Discourse (CID) of FCE Kontagora,2020-2022’. Alhaji Baba Samaila, Chief Librarian, FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘Commander of Intellectual Discourse (CID) of FCE Kontagora,2020-2022’.* Engineer Femi Alao, Director of works, FCE Kontagora, awarded ‘Commander of Intellectual Discourse (CID) of FCE Kontagora,2020-2022’.