KOLGA Day: Diri tasks kinsmen on unity, entrepreneurship

The governor, according to the statement, gave the admonition on Sunday in his community, Sampou, which hosted the 8th edition of the annual KOLGA Day/ Thanksgiving Service convened by General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace Church, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey.

The governor said the KOLGA people should recognise God’s hand in his emergence and seize the opportunity to better their lot.

He noted that he was not the most qualified politician from the local government to govern the state but God destined him to lead the people of Bayelsa.