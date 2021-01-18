KOLGA Day: Diri tasks kinsmen on unity, entrepreneurship

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has urged his kinsmen, the KOLGA people of Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area to eschew politics of bitterness, be united in love, and embrace entrepreneurship.
This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in Yenagoa.
Diri said rather than live in acrimony, they should take advantage of his administration’s economic policy of being self-reliant in agriculture.
The governor, according to the statement, gave the admonition on Sunday in his community, Sampou, which hosted the 8th edition of the annual KOLGA Day/ Thanksgiving Service convened by General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace Church, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey.
The governor said the KOLGA people should recognise God’s hand in his emergence and seize the opportunity to better their lot.
He noted that he was not the most qualified politician from the local government to govern the state but God destined him to lead the people of Bayelsa.
“This is an event for the Kolokuma/Opokuma people to exude love, unity and peace. Let us not sacrifice our love on the altar of politics. Politics should not be an instrument to divide us.
“You are aware that I was one of the apostles of the move to produce a Kolokuma/Opokuma son as governor, and for over 10 years, I was in that movement. I never knew that one day God will say you are the person to lead.
” I enjoin other local government areas in the state to have a meeting place to talk about the development of their areas.
“It should not always be what you can get as a person from government. This is the time for us to build the roads, build the bridges and go into agriculture, trading and businesses.
“What will bring food to the table is agriculture, doing business and having small scale industries. This government is determined to help us move away from relying on politicians and political appointees for assistance.
“The Ijaw man has never been beggarly. The true Ijaw man respects himself and works hard. Likewise our women, who also work to improve their standard of living,” the governor said.
Diri acknowledged the role of Apostle Zilly-Aggrey in planting the seed of God in the people of KOLGA through the annual thanksgiving.
He also recognised the role played by former Gov. Seriake Dickson, who against all odds stood his ground in line with the purpose of God to see the manifestation of the present administration.
Diri urged the people of Bayelsa to recognise the supremacy of God in the affairs of men and turn to Him to be free from all forms of bondage. (NAN)
