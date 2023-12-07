Kokori: We lost democracy live wire, June 12 activist—Coalition



The Coalition of Pro-Democracy for A Better Nigeria says the nation has lost a democracy live wire with the demise of Chief Frank Kokori, a former labour union leader, who died on Thursday.

The National Coordinator of the coalition, Mr Bamiji Awa, in a statement in Lagos said that the late Kokori would be remembered for his contributions in the June 12, 1993 struggle.

Awa said that the coalition would not easily forget the impact of Kokori, a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in the struggle for democracy in the country.

Awa said: “Chief Kokori, who hails from Ovu in Agbin Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta shall be remembered for union activism.

“He will be remembered for his enviable roles in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12 Presidential election, believed to have been won by late Chief M.K.O Abiola.”

The activist, who noted that late Kokori attended ‘June 12′ at 30’ World Press Conference in June in Abuja, said that the coalition of June 12 Activists would miss him.

He said that Kokori’s love for democracy occasioned his presence at the event organised by the coalition to round off the six- month celebrations of ‘June 12’ 30th anniversary in Abuja.

Awa said that Kokori was conferred with the award of recognition at the event alongside other eminent pro-democracy Nigerians including former Oyo State Governor, Omololu Olunloyo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun.

Awa added that, “The Ekun Oko Abacha and Babangida” beautifully carved Oodu’a Award was bestowed on him (late Kokori) at 2023 Yoruba National Day Celebration on Sept. 23. We will miss him.”

He commended prominent Nigerians who rose up to save the life of Kokori while on sick bed, especially Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta who took up entire hospital bills to guarantee maximum healthcare and treatment for the departed unionist.

Awa also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his interest in the late Kokori’s health condition.

“He was an elder stateman, great politician, grassroots mobiliser, administrator per excellence. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Awa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former NUPENG general secretary passed away at the age of 80 after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

The APC chieftain died on his birthday at a private hospital in Warri at 1:30a.m.despite receiving attention from dignitaries and officials during his illness, including Oborevwori.

Kokori was part of the June 12 struggle. The deceased contributed to the movement against the nullification of the June 12 presidential election which Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was widely believed to have won. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

