Kokori was beacon of democratic struggle in Nigeria- NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), says Frank Kokori was a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria and he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.

Mr Williams Akporeha, President of NUPENG, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Kokori, a former General Secretary, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), dead around 1:30 am on Thursday, on his 80th birthday.

Akporeha said the labour and pro-democracy movements would miss Kokori greatly.

“He stood firm and continue to speak for the downtrodden until his last breath on earth. We wish he lived longer. It is a sad day for us in NUPENG and will continue to celebrate him.

“Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

“He spent a life of “Sacrifice” to struggles for emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Kokori spent years in prisons and severally brutalised in his struggles for not only the Trade Unions but also against military rule in Nigeria.

He said the late unionist spent later years of his life nursing some of the vicious wounds inflicted on him in the course of those struggles.

“He still lived up to good age before he eventually surrendered to go home for a peaceful rest after those struggles for humanity.

“We love Kokori but we as humans, we have to take consolations in the great and wonderful memories he left behind for us to cherish and celebrate,” he said.

NAN also recalls that Kokori emerged as a pivotal figure in the struggle for the validation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Kokori was involved in mobilising the masses against the annulment of the election.

He led NUPENG and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in organising nationwide strikes that crippled the oil industry, the country’s economic lifeblood.

In addition to leading the oil workers strikes, Kokori was actively involved in pro-democracy activities.

He participated in various rallies and demonstrations, calling for the enthronement of democracy and the recognition of Abiola’s victory.

He also played a crucial role in building alliances with other pro-democracy groups and individuals, fostering unity and a common front against the military regime.

As a result of his relentless activism, Kokori was arrested and detained by the military government enduring imprisonment and torture. (NAN)

By Yusuf Yunus

