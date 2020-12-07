KOK editing: Air Peace begins commercial flights to Makurdi

Air Peace Airline on Monday commenced commercial flights to Makurdi, the Benue capital.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of the flights, the chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyeama, noted that the commencement of flights to Makurdi was part of the company’s original plan to connect cities within the country.

He said company was thrilled to be the first airliner to operate commercial flights to Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first flight to the state by the airline company took off from Abuja and arrived Makurdi at about 9:45 a.m.