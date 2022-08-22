KOICA donates learning materials to 400 pupils in Lagos community

By Sarafina Christopher

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Nigeria and its alumni association, SKICAN has donated school materials to pupils at Mawumadoka Children Waterfront School in Makoko, Lagos Nigeria.

Mr Minjae Kang, the Deputy Country Director representing the Country Director KOICA in a statement on Monday disclosed that the donation was aimed at encouraging and supporting the education of kids.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials include 400 school bags, books, and other writing materials which were given to underprivileged kids at Makoko waterfront community.

Makoko is one of the slum communities living on water under the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The country director said the donation’s aim was also to support the education of the kids in the community towards the Sustainable Development Goals 4 of Free education for all.

“In the last 10 years, through its Official Development Assistance Programme in Nigeria, KOICA has implemented various educational projects including training of over 2,000 Nigerians in Korea on Ph.Ds, master’s degree and country specific short-term programs,” Kang said.

He also encouraged the students to work hard for their future.

Chief Raymond Whehumi, the chief of the community expressed appreciation to KOICA and its alumni association for the visit and for providing support to the kids.

One of the highlights of the visit was when Whehumi led the delegation on a boat tour of the community. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

