Kogi Youth Development Commission begins operation





The newly established Kogi State Youth Development Commission has formally commenced operation with an inaugural meeting to set the ball rolling.

The meeting which held in Lokoja, had in attendance all members of the commission.



Speaking to the press shortly after the meeting, the Chairman, Mr Lawal Ozomata James and the Secretary, Hon Hauwa Rose Idakwoji, expressed gratitude to Governor Yahaya Bello for providing an avenue for Youths to take centre stage in governance.

The duo noted that the establishment of the commission is geared towards bringing youths into the mainstream of governance and giving the young ones the platform to harness and exhibit their potentials.

They said the youth body is made up of a crop of intelligent, energetic and enterprising individuals with great zeal and passion towards moving Kogi forward.



Far-reaching resolutions were taken at the maiden meeting. The members agreed to quickly articulate and start working on the short and medium-term plans of the commission, which includes several youth empowerment programmes and strategies that will be deployed to fully engage the youths and turn them away from social vices.



A committee was set up with a two-week time frame to come up with the short-term goals.

The commission will also in the coming days officially reach out to several key state players, Civil Society Organizations and Donor Agencies in the state especially those at the fore front of the drive that led to the creation of the commission.



The Secretary of the Commission, Idakwoji, particularly thanked Governor Bello for ensuring that more women are involved in governance, a situation she said has made it possible for them to contribute positively to nation building.She said: “Very soon we will be making available to the public channels through which the youths and the general public can reach the commission.”



Gender Expert, Comrade Umar Dan’Asabe Mohammed who also spoke to press emphasized the gender balance that the commission will be driving.He said the commission will pursue programmes that appeal to both the male and female gender.



The commission, he added, will explore all avenues to allow for maximum participation.

