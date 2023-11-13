Kogi won’t regret electing Ododo— Audu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Aare Atunluse Omoluwabi Oodua Worldwide, Chief Muritala Audu, on Monday expressed confidence that residents of Kogi would benefit from the visionary leadership of the state’s Gov. Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

Audu, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement in Lagos said that Ododo’s victory in the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi was well- deserved.

According to him, Ododo’s victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Kogi have in his leadership abilities.

“His track record as the former Auditor of Kogi state Cabinet, coupled with his experience as a member Kogi State Government, showcases his dedication and commitment to public service.

“Ododo will demonstrate exemplary leadership. His work with the Kogi State Government, and various other levels and assignments reflect his wealth of experience and competence in public administration.

“As a former Local Government Auditor-General, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has contributed significantly to the fiscal accountability and transparency of our local government system.

“His stint at the energy sector further demonstrates his diverse and valuable expertise in key sectors.

“I am confident that Kogi State will benefit immensely from his visionary leadership and passion for public service,” he said.

According to Audu, Ododo’s wealth of experience, combined with his youthful energy, positions him as a leader who can drive positive change and development in our beloved state.

He called on all well-meaning residents of Kogi to rally behind Ododo as he embarks on this important journey.

“Let us unite and support his candidacy, ensuring that together, we build a Kogi State that thrives economically, socially, and politically.

“I will want to urge him to be opened to all counterparts and stakeholders for an inclusive government,” he said.

He prayed God to make Ododo’s tenure bring prosperity, unity, and progress to the good people of Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Sunday evening declared Ododo, the APC Governorship candidate, winner of the just-concluded Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi.

Ododo won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who garnered 259,052, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party pulled 46,362 votes. (NAN)

