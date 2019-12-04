Kogi West: Senate swears in Smart Adeyemi

December 4, 2019

By Haruna Salami 

Senator Smart Adeyemi has been sworn  as the Senator representing Kogi west. He replaces Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who was defeated in the November 16 Kogi  west senatorial election. 

The November 16 election was a condition the nullification of Senator Menage’s election by the  tribunal and subsequent upholding of the nullification by the Court of Appeal and ordering a fresh election in Kogi west. 

The swearing of Adeyemi Wednesday marks the end of term of Senator Melaye, one the outspoken senators in the 8th and 9th Senate. 

