Kogi west senate: Accord candidate promises support for APC Senator-elect

By Stephen AdeleyeN

Dr Deola Eseyin, Kogi West Senatorial Candidate of the Accord party (A) in the 2023 National Assembly election, has assured the Sentator-elect, Mr Sunday Karimi of APC, of his total support for the benefit of the zone.

Eseyin gave the assurance in a Letter, tagged: ”A Heartfelt Thank You To My Supporters, and Congratulations To Karimi” made available to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.

”Let me once again congratulate Karimi, the senator-elect for Kogi west, for his victory at the poll.

”We owe the sentaor-elect our support and a chance to lead. I offered to work with him on behalf of our zone. I pray that his tenure will be successful,” Eseyin said.

Eseyin, who doubles as the Director General, Accord Presidential Campaign Council, thanked all the party supporters for their immense contribution during the electioneering processes.

”I will like to take a moment to thank everyone who helped me with my campaign. Especially my Campaign Director, Mr Abdulganiyu AbdulWahab, his assistant, heads of departments and the entire Campaign Council team.

”Our local government area cordinators, district cordinators and all our unit cordinators. You all did a fantastic job. Your commitment, resilience and dedication to the assignment was quite appreciated.

According to him, obviously, this is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for Kogi West.

”But I feel a sense of gratitude for this wonderful campaign that we built together, this vast, diverse, creative, unruly, energised campaign.

”You represent the best of Kogi West, and being your candidate has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

”I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it, too. And so do thousand of people who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort.

”Our campaign was never about one person or even one election. It was about the Kogi West we love, and about building hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted district,” Eseyin said.

He added: ”our constitutional democracy demands our participation, not just every four years but all the time.

”So let’s do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear for our district.

”I am incredibly honoured and grateful to have had this chance to represent all of you in this election”. (NAN)