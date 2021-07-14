Kogi unveils Education Law 2020, promises full implementation

The Government of Kogi on Wednesday unveiled the Kogi State Education Law 2020 to guide the operations of schools and activities of relevant stakeholders in education sector in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law was unveiled at the ‘Stakeholders’ Meeting On Education Law And Other Matter” in Lokoja.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, thanked all the stakeholders for the roles they played in ensuring that the law came into reality.

He noted that the education stakeholders’ meeting was in continuation of the various levels of stakeholders’ engagement being carried out as planned by the ministry.

He said the education friendly governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had given the ministry his full backing for the full implementation of every section of the law.

”Today, we have met with the highest category of education stakeholders in the state. So, we are now fully ready to commence full implementation’, he said.

The commissioner also stressed the need to take the issue of security in schools very seriously and the synergy among stakeholders to achieve this.

He eulogised the governor for being very proactive in all sectors especially in the area of security, which had made Kogi one of the safest states in Nigeria.

”We thank God no single student has been kidnapped in Kogi, but we must not take it for granted. We must redouble our effort, synergise and ensure adequate security in our schools,” he said.

Jones further cautioned against examination malpractices, cultism and misconducts in any form, warning that government was ready to sanction any erring schools, individuals or their accomplices.

He specifically warned school principals against any form of exam malpractices in their various schools, saying any erring principal would be sanctioned.

”We are going to pay special attention to ‘miracle centres’,” he said.

He noted that the ministry had done data capturing of private schools operating in the state, adding that public schools’ data capturing would soon commence.

He advised private schools that were yet to do data capturing to do so in earnest, warning that such schools would be sanctioned according to the relevant sections of the Education Law 2020.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, expressed the deep appreciation of the ministry to key players in the sector for honouring the invitation.

He stated that the synergy between the ministry and the stakeholders would be sustained to ensure that major decisions taken by the ministry receive blessings of all, while commending the commissioner for his open door policy.

Stakeholders at the meeting included: heads of all public and private tertiary institutions in the state, SUBEB, STETSCOM, ANCOPSS, NAPPS, NTI, NYSC, TRCN, WAEC, NECO, JAMB, Religious bodies, TUC, ASUSS, among others.

Some of the stakeholders in their separate comments, commended the governor for his political will in accenting to the Kogi State Education Law 2020, after the creation of the state about 30 years ago.

They further commended the commissioner for his efforts and commitment in ensuring the realisation of the law and urged him to ensure its full implementation without fear or favour.

Mr Awodi Yusufu, the State President of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Kogi Chapter, said the law would put education in Kogi on its pedestal and help in policy making, curb exam practices, among others.

The highlight of the occasion was the launch of the Kogi State Education Law 2020, anchored by Dr Gabriel Ottah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology. (NAN)

