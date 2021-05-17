Victor Tale, a defender with Kogi United FC, on Monday, decried the club’s current standing on the Nigeria National League (NNL).

This is as the club recorded a goalless draw at home against Niger Tornadoes.

Tale, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that not being able to take advantage of playing on home ground to defeat Niger Tornadoes was a disservice to the fans.

NAN reports that Kogi United FC is currently battling possible relegation at the end of the 2021/2022 football season.

“It is very sad that we couldn’t secure a point; it is so unfortunate.

“Most of us are yet to get over the shock of the result of the match against Tornadoes; I guess we weren’t just lucky.

“I know it is wrong to dwell on what could have been, but this is painful because we are now on relegation from Group A2.

“This doesn’t look good on us at all, in spite of our hard work.

“Our focus now is on ensuring that we win our subsequent matches and get out of the relegation zone. That’s the goal,’’ Tale said.

NAN reports that Kogi United FC will play against Yobe Desert Stars FC of Damaturu on May 22. (NAN)

