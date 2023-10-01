Kogi traditional ruler lauds Gov. Bello’s rural devt strides

By Thompson Yamput

The Olu of Apata in Kogi, Oba Fredrick Balogun, has lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello’s recent upgrade of over 300 traditional stools and his commitment to rural development.

The traditional ruler made the commendation at Apata-Ipakun, Oworo District in Lokoja Local Government Area, on Sunday while addressing his subjects on the occasion of the upgrade of his traditional stool from Third Class to Second Class status.

He expressed gladness that Bello’s leadership prowess had always shown commitment to meeting the needs and desires of the people, especially in transformation of rural communities.

“His Excellency has been so kind, so passionate and so magnanimous. This community never witnessed in the past administrations, any physical development, but His Excellency came and built a block of four classrooms.

“Again, he came back and build a block of two classrooms, he came back and built a brand new healthcare centre.

“During his administration, we have in our community, a Chief Magistrate Court and we supported his administration by donating a building for the operation of the court.

“In 2016, he upgraded the stool of the Olu of Apata to 3rd Class and today, the stool has been upgraded to 2nd Class.

“My very untainted appreciation goes to His Excellency, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for upgrading my stool.

“And I want to say here today that we shall continue to support the government of the day and when necessary we shall do what is expected of us,” he assured.

Balogun, however, called on the traditional institution and people of Kogi to support the governor’s administration in all sincerity in view of his transformational initiatives in rural communities.

Bello had on Wednesday announced the approval of the the state Executive Council for the grading and upgrading of 300 traditional stools across the state.

The governor had said that the grading and upgrading of the stools became imperative in view of the important role the traditional institution played in enhancing peaceful coexistence among citizens. (NAN)

