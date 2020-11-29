Kogi traditional ruler dies at 61

The Kogi Government has announced the death of the Onu of Abocho, Alhaji Tijani Okutachi, a first class traditional ruler in the state.

Mr Onogu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Yahaya Bello said this in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday.

Mohammed said that the traditional ruler died after a brief illness on Nov. 28 at the age of 61.

He said that the state governor described his death as shocking and a colossal loss to the state.

He quoted the governor as saying that the death of Abocho was particularly painful because it came few months after the death of Attah Igala, Dr Idakwo Oboni.

Bello said that the royal father will be remembered for being a great promoter of peace and unity among his subjects.

” The 20-year reign of the paramount ruler on the throne, has attracted significant developments and progress to his people.

“The paramount ruler would be greatly missed for his royal

counsel,fatherly guidance and various contributions for the overall good of the state,” he said.

While commiserating with thefamily, friends, relations and the people of Abocho, the governor prayed God to grant his soul Al Jannah Firdaus. (NAN)