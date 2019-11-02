Kogi Trade Expo 2019 supportive of govt efforts -Oloruntoba

Kogi State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Kehinde Oloruntoba has described the day one of the ongoing Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo 2019 as unique and supportive of government’s efforts.



Mr. Oloruntoba made this known as the keynote speaker at the Friday 1st November opening ceremony of the Expo held on Friday in Lokoja.



He said that what the state in collaboration with some other stakeholders could not achieve in ten years ago has been miraculously realized by a team of volunteers to assist the state’s economic development.



He expressed joy and satisfaction at the turnout of exhibitors and visitors from far and near to grace the event. And said his ministry is pleased to identify with the development and will continue to support the Expo in the yearly plan.



Furthermore, he said the state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello is working round the clock to ensure stakeholders like the organisers of the Expo are encouraged to come and experience the untapped natural resources and do more for the state.



Mr. Oloruntoba who declared open the Expo 2019 went round the exhibition stands and donated several items displayed by exhibitors to some participants.