Kogi Tops Ethics Chart as Ododo’s Spokesman Bags Ethics Ambassador

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), an international anti-corruption Non-Governmental Organization, has ranked Kogi State among the most ethically compliant states in Nigeria under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The recognition came during the conferment of the Ethics and Integrity Ambassador Award on the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Hon. Ismaila Isah, for his commitment to ethical practice, personal integrity, and quality public service delivery.

According to the Centre’s Executive Director, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, the award followed a 14-month independent undercover ethical compliance assessment across all 36 states of the federation.

Hon. Ismaila was identified among the top 200 public officials at the sub-national level recommended by whistleblowers for his emotional intelligence, loyalty, compliance with professional ethics, and dedication to the wellbeing of the people.

A certificate of recognition was also presented to Hon. Ismaila in which he was described as an “exemplary public officer” whose leadership has ensured the proper functionality of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, making it one of the top three most ethically- managed public offices in the same category in Nigeria.

The commendation also emphasized his performance as the spokesperson of the Kogi State Governor, describing his service as productive, selfless, and made him worthy of recommendation for higher public service, corporate institutions, and development organizations both within and outside Nigeria.

The award presentation, which was in commemoration of the International Day of Conscience, was not only a personal honour for Hon. Ismaila but a reflection of the Ododo-led administration’s commitment to ethical leadership, transparency, and value-driven governance.

Responding, Hon. Ismaila dedicated the award to Governor Ododo, expressing appreciation to his boss for creating an enabling environment where ethics and professionalism thrive.

He reaffirmed his resolve to uphold ethical standards in public communication and promote transparency through responsible media engagement.

Also recognized at the event were three staff members of the Government House Media Centre, Evelyn Oyiza Yusuff, Shamsudeen Sarki and Rufai Aliyu Omeiza who were applauded for their dedication, professionalism, and ethical conduct in support of the office of special adviser on media to the governor of Kogi State.