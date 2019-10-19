Kogi to host Trade And Tourism Expo

Friday 1st through Sunday 3rd November 2019 has been set aside for the hosting of this year’s Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo. This maiden edition which is the first of its kind in the Confluence State is expected to have over 100 exhibitors, traders, entrepreneurs and business leaders converge in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State.





Hosted on the theme: Harnessing Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Development, it will feature stakeholders from the government, the private sector and other parts of the society.





In a statement signed by Mohammed Bougei Attah, and Humul Abdullahi, Chairman and Secretary of the Planning Committee the three-day event include exhibition of products and services, seminars and workshops for young entrepreneurs and visitors from far and near.



Already, the state governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and members of his executive team are expected to participate in the event. Other guests invited include the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria (ASCON), Engr. Sumaila Akaaba, Hon. Kehinde Oloruntoba, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and Mrs. Lami Ahmed of Christabel Limited among others.



As part of the agenda and in line with the theme of the Expo, Students from Secondary School and Tertiary Institutions from around the State have been mobilized to attend the event.