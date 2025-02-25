Kogi to end water scarcity, supply hits 2 million litres



By Opeyemi Gbemiro

The Kogi Government says it has increased daily water supply from one million litres to two million litres as part of its efforts to improve potable water supply in the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Farouk Yahaya, said this on Monday, while monitoring the distribution and efficiency of the upgraded Greater Lokoja Waterworks and supply channels in some parts of Lokoja metropolis.

Yahaya expressed satisfaction with the increased production capacity but raised concerns over residents’ negligence in maintaining their service lines, particularly in Angwan-Tiv, where broken pipes remain in bad condition, despite government’s interventions.

He commended Gov. Ahmed Ododo for ensuring the intervention that led to the current repairs and maintenance work on water supply facilities in the state capital.

“If we receive uninterrupted power supply for 24 to 36 hours, we can fill the 3.5 million-litre reservoir and ensure steady distribution across key areas,” he said.

He further said that government was working hard to address the damage caused by the devastating impact of the 2022 flood on the Lokoja Waterworks.

According to him, the impact affected the electro mechanical equipment of the facility, thereby causing delays in the rehabilitation.

“We have engaged stakeholders, community leaders, and even volunteer groups to address these issues.

“Some residents continue to neglect their service lines, expecting the government to take responsibility for their negligence.

“Moving forward, we may cut off supply to affected areas, until necessary repairs are made,” the commissioner said.

He also said that the governor had directed that the Old Lokoja Waterworks be upgraded to sustain water distribution in the state capital.

He said that the Old Lokoja Waterworks could not address the concerns raised by residents of Ganaja, who were experiencing supply challenges.

He said that plans were underway to rehabilitate the Greater Lokoja Waterworks, and that technical audit and procurement processes were ongoing to restore full operations on the project.

Yahaya urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining their household water connections.

“Many people have damaged pipes within their compounds yet refuse to fix them, even when the cost is as little as ₦5,000.

“They end up spending much more buying water from vendors, instead.

“The Government is doing its part, but the community must also protect and maintain the infrastructure,” he said.

He also said that the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies were working to ensure the safety and quality of potable water in Lokoja.

Meanwhile, some residents who could not hide their joy over the development, thanked the government for restoring stable water supply after long years of disruption.

Many described it as a long-awaited breakthrough that could not only end the cost of buying water from vendors but also ease their daily struggles. (NAN)