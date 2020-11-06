Kogi to beef up security around tertiary institutions

Kogi Government on Friday restated its commitment to enhance adequate security of lives and property in various tertiary institutions across the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, gave the assurance at a sensitisation meeting in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held between heads of tertiary institutions in the state and officials of Kogi State Security Trust Fund (KSSTF).

Jones reiterated the commitment of Gov. Yahaya Bello, to revamp education in the state, saying the feat could only be achieved in the atmosphere of peace and stability.

According to him, the issue of security in the state-owned tertiary institutions is paramount; hence the need to interface with relevant stakeholders.

He said the meeting would enable the officials of the KSSTF to sensitise heads of institutions on its activities, so that they could take advantage of the benefits.

“We want to ensure peace and stability on our campuses and in the entire Kogi State.

“I believe at the end of this meeting, all of us will be better informed,’’ he said.

He appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands with the governor in revamping education sector in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Paul Iselewa, the Board Chairman of KSSTF, noted that the board would always source for fund for security agencies to boost security across the institutions.

He said the board would collaborate with them because of the rising cases of cultism, drug abuse and other criminal tendencies in schools.

“Gov. Bello is so much interested in sensitising the public on security; it is our job as heads of institutions to ensure we protect lives and property in our various schools.

“So, we expect school managements to take precautionary measures; ours is to assist you in doing your job,’’ he said.

Some of the heads of institutions and their representatives at the meeting commended the government for the gesture.

They said it would help in consolidating their efforts in ensuring adequate security on their campuses.

Dr Usman Ogbo, the Acting Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, urged security agencies to be more proactive in ensuring external security around schools in order to forestall avoidable crises.

On his part, Mr Ibrahim Yahaya, Dean Students Affairs, College of Education Ankpa, said the initiative was a very good one, but called for commitment towards implementation.

In his vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, commended all the participants for honouring the invitation and for the fruitful deliberations.

NAN reports that all the state own tertiary institutions were all represented at the meeting. (NAN)

