Kogi: Thugs, again, open fire on Ajaka’s Campaign train

Security personnel protecting The Socail Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Candidate in Kogi State, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka on Friday, successfully repelled gun attacks by suspected thugs in the state.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu Director Communications, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Social Democratic Party (SDP) disclosed this in a statement Friday.

Adejoh-Audu said several supporters of Ajaka sustained bullet wounds after the attack, which occurred on his way from a rally to the town’s Central Mosque for his Jumat Prayers. It was the second attack on the same day in Koton-Karfe.

In continuation of their violence and intimidation thugs had earlier opened fire at the rally venue at about 10: 30 am when supporters began gathering ahead of Ajaka’s arrival to flag off the event at 1:00pm.

The rally was already underway, when thugs with sophisticated assault Rifles arrived and started shooting sporadically.

Party supporters scampered in different directions while the fiery thugs descended on the event equipments namely podium, canopies, chairs, Public Address Systems.

They fired bullets into the giant speakers , smashed several hundreds of chairs and canopies, and then sustained the gun fire for over 15 minutes.

Ajaka, who arrived at the venue about 2 hours later,praised supporters and party faithfuls who bravely returned to the venue despite the attack on hearing the approach of his siren. He condemned the violence.

“This is to tell you the kind of people that have been ruling us and are desperate to continue to force themselves on us.

” They have nothing else to offer except sorrow, tears, and blood. They don’t pay salaries. They have collected over 600 billion in eight years, yet they have no infrastructure to show. Instead, EFCC is arraigning them and confiscating their properties bought with our stolen money.

“Even armed bandits in the jungle can’t be worse than these people. But I assure you they are desperate because they know we the people are resolved to chase them away this time for Good. This is the last kick of a dying wild lion.”

Ajaka told supporters.

It was while leaving the rally venue with supporters escorting his motorcade to Jumat Prayers that they ran into a barricade on the road.

Another round of Sporadic gun fire started, but this time around, the security personnel began shooting into the air to warn the attackers, who later went silent.

There were no immediate fatalities, but several people sustained gunshot wounds.

The Murtala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization has formally reported the attack to the Kogi office of DSS and the State Police Command.

The Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization has again called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Inspector General of Police, the DGDSS, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ensure thuggery and violence are checkmated in Kogi.

