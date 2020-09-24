Kogi Tanker Explosion: Philanthropist calls for construction of Fly-over bridge, By-pass

A Lokoja-based philanthropist, Mr Ocholi Yusuf, on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to construct a by-pass or fly-over at the accident-prone area of Felele, Lokoja, on Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that official sources on Wednesday confirmed that about 25 persons lost their lives following a petrol tanker explosion on the particular portion of the highway.

Yusuf, who made the appeal at a press conference in Lokoja, said the interjection area had become notorious for fatal auto crashes.

He said that as part of measures to curtail further loss of innocent lives on the one-kilometer stretch of the highway, construction of a by-pass or a fly-over had become necessary.