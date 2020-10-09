Kogi State Polytechnic matriculates 9,033, cautions against vices

The Kogi Sate Polytechnic, Lokoja, has matriculated 9,033 students into its ND and HND courses with a stern warning to them to abhor indulgence in cult activities and other social vices.

Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo, Rector of the Polytechnic, issued the warning during the 27th Matriculation/Orientation Ceremony for the 2019/2020 Academic Session at the institution’s main campus on Friday in Lokoja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculating students consist of 6,708 for the National Diploma course and 2,325 for the Higher National Diploma programme.

Ogbo told the students that within the institution’s core values of academic excellence, creativity and discipline, they had limitless opportunities to excel in any virtuous endeavour.

He, however, warned that the institution had zero-tolerance for social vices including cult activities, examination malpractice, fighting, cybercrimes, violence, gangsterism, stealing and indecent dressing.

“We reiterate that while noble acts attract rewards, all vices equally attract heavy sanctions. Cultism for instance, is completely prohibited on our campus.

“Accordingly, all the security architecture of the Polytechnic has both overt and covert prohibitive mechanism to deal with the cultists, their sympathisers and their sponsors. Stay safe and stay free of cult-related life.

“Similarly, the Polytechnic encourages students to dress modestly and in accordance with acceptable standards.

“Therefore, undue exposure of body parts that may appear offensive to the sensibilities of others will be severely sanctioned,”he warned.

Speaking earlier in his goodwill message, Mr Wemi Jones, Kogi Commissioner for Education, commended the Rector for the physical transformation of the polytechnic through prudent management of resources.

Jones noted that the State Government under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello was embarking on educational reforms to revamp the sector and place public schools in their rightful position.

He warned both the matriculating and old students against indulging in cult activities, saying that “On Feb. 27, 2020, your institution wrote an undertaking to us that there is no cultism in this school.

“I know during the COVID-19 pandemic that many of you traveled far and near. Please, do not bring any negative act back to the school system,” he said. (NAN)