Kogi State Moves to Rejuvenate Civil Service, Introduces Incentives for High Performance

The Head of Civil Service of Kogi State, Dr. Elijah Adeiza Evinemi, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to rejuvenate the civil service to align with international best practices.

Speaking during a one-day leadership development session held at the Conference Hall of the State Secretariat in Lokoja, he described the civil service as the engine room of governance and emphasized the need for continuous reforms.

He commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his support in strengthening the civil service and ensuring that it remains a driving force for the implementation of government policies, noting that the presence of Permanent Secretaries and Directors at the session underscored the administration’s commitment to capacity building and efficiency in governance.

Evinemi said one of the key takeaways from the session was the need to expand the Government Performance Index, which has been in place but would now include an incentive programme for outstanding civil servants.

He stressed that rewarding excellence would serve as motivation for improved performance and service delivery.

He also revealed that the proposal for revitalizing the civil service had already been presented to the governor, whom he said had given verbal approval for its implementation.

He said the restructuring process aims to position Kogi State’s civil service at par with the best in the country, ensuring that it remains competitive and efficient in the ever-evolving governance landscape.

In his presentation, Dr. Adams Adeiza, an Associate Professor from Sunway University, Malaysia, who was the guest speaker, introduced the Kogi Service Pledge, a framework designed to enhance governance and service delivery in the state.

He explained that the pledge is built on key principles such as knowledge-driven leadership, openness and accountability, goal-oriented innovation, inter-agency synergy, character and competence, as well as inclusion and diversity.

He emphasized the need for Kogi State to adopt global best practices, citing Singapore and Dubai as an examples of nations that successfully transformed their civil service through strategic reforms.

He urged policymakers to focus on digitalization, ensuring that governance processes are streamlined to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Adeiza also advocated for the adoption of the No Wrong Door Initiative, which ensures that citizens receive government services efficiently, regardless of the office they approach.

He further recommended the implementation of an enterprise development scheme within the civil service to encourage innovation, self-motivation and enhance productivity among civil servants in the state.