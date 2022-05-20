Kogi SSG resumes as part-time lecturer at Confluence University

By Stephen Adeleye

The Secretary to the Government of Kogi State (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade, has resumed a part-time lecturer at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara,in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSG had recently taken up the job at the University with a promise of impacting knowledge on the young ones and also serve as inspiration to them.

Ayoade expressed determination to spare time out of her tight schedule to contribute her quota to development of education sector in the state.

She said that her deeply concerned was to be part of solution to the learning crisis in the education sector and willing to enhance the sector.

She was, a Deputy Director in the Chemical Evaluation and Research Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before being appointed as SSG by Gov Yahaya Bello in 2016.

Ayoade is a degree holder in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, with Master from the University of Lagos and a Doctorate in Biochemistry from University of Ilorin.

The SSG, who resumed on Thursday, began her lecture in Biochemistry by 10:00 a.m. at Lecture Room 4, where the students were already seated waiting for her to arrive.

She started her lectures with a request to know all the students who were attending her class, and thereafter gave a proper introduction of herself as one of the lecturers that would be taking them on aspect of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Science.

Ayoade took her time to encourage the female students on the need for them to be serious with their academic work.

She used herself as an example of a woman that God has blessed in several ways because she did not toy with her academic pursuit.

The SSG, therefore, encouraged the students to work harder as nothing whatsoever will be able to stop them from reaching the peak of their academic pursuit as all they needed was to remain steadfast. (NAN)

