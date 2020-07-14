Kogi smashes criminal syndicates as Bello rejigs security formation

Share the news













The Kogi State Government has restrategised its security networks and responded head-on to the resurgence of kidnappings along the major road networks in the state.



The remnants of kidnappers who were dealt deadly blow by the current administration of Governor Yahaya Bello were trying to stage a come back in recent times.

The state government through the combined efforts of its Vigilante Service and the neighbourhood watch on Monday foiled a kidnapping attempt along Lokoja-Abuja road.



The kidnappers who staged their deadly operation at about 4am on Monday, were however repelled by the joint security forces of the state leading to the death of two kidnappers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.



peaking to our reporter, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Governor, Hon Isah Abdulkarim said the kidnappers numbering about fifteen armed with AK-47 riffles ambushed commuters at about 0320hrs on Monday on Lokoja-Abuja Highway.





“On 13th July 2020, about 0320 hours, at Idu Bridge, along Lokoja-Abuja express way, Kogi LGA, unidentified bandits numbering about fifteen (15), armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters and fired sporadically at a sienna bus and hit the upper arm of the driver Other two passengers, Blessing ONU (aged 35) and Eze IKECHUKWU (aged 40), conveying vegetables from Akure to Abuja, in a white Toyota Sienna bus (BKN466XA-Osun) were rescued by our team. The team went after the kidnappers which led to the death of two of the daredevil criminals during gun exchange with some of them escaped with bullet wounds” .



Another kidnapping attempt was also repelled along Okene-Lokoja road by the proactive efforts of the Vigilante service.

The state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has restated his commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment in the state, noting that he will intensify efforts to root out all forms of criminality in the state.

