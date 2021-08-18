Kogi signs hosting right for 2021 Media Merit Award

The Kogi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with administrators of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA), to host the 29th edition of the event in October.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Muhammed said that the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, signed on behalf of the State Government, while a member of the Board of Trustees of the NMMA, Mr Samuel Akeju, signed on behalf of the administrators of the NMMA.

According to the spokesman, the event with theme: “Engaging with Kogi State for a Better Tomorrow” will hold in October and all media houses in Nigeria and Africa are contesting for the merit award. (NAN)

