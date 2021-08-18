Kogi signs hosting right for 2021 Media Merit Award

August 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Kogi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with administrators of the Merit Award (NMMA), to the 29th edition of the event October.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State , made the disclosure a statement issued on Tuesday Lokoja.

Muhammed said Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, signed on behalf of the State Government, while a member of the Board of Trustees of the NMMA, Mr Samuel Akeju, signed on behalf of the administrators of the NMMA.

According to the spokesman, the event with theme: “Engaging with Kogi State a Better Tomorrow” will October and all houses and Africa are contesting the merit award. (NAN)

