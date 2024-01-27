Kogi: Shettima expresses confidence in Ododo’s ability to deliver good governance

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed confidence of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the ability of the newly inaugurated Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, to deliver good governance in the state.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed confidence of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the ability of the newly inaugurated Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, to deliver good governance in the state.

Shettima spoke during the inauguration of Ododo at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was sworn in together with his deputy Mr Salifu Oyibo.

Shettima said the change of baton from one progressive to another will not disrupt the dividends of good governance in the state.

He noted that Kogi State remained bound by the ideals and promises of a unified council of leaders and the largest party in Africa,” the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While delivering his speech titled, “Standing together, standing for the people,” Shettima conveyed the heartfelt goodwill of President Tinubu to the people of Kogi.

According to him, President Tinubu holds absolute confidence in Ododo as the new helmsman of the state.

” The president remains committed to collaborating to optimise the vast potentials of Kogi and bring to fruition the aspirations of its illustrious people.

” This historic day is not an orphan; it is born from a collection of sacrifices and an inventory of commitments to serve the people.

“This historic day is the ultimate demonstration of faith in Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, a man fit for the shoes he is about to step into.”

Shettima described the former Gov. Yahaya, as “indefatigable White Lion, the people’s lion”.

The vice-president pointed out that the historic inauguration of Ododo as Bello’s successor was an “eloquent referendum on Bello’s stewardship.

” We are not here by accident, for none of us would ever escape our destiny. It’s this fatalism in our service to humanity that inspires our humility to stay on track.

” We are here merely because we are chosen by the people to represent their ideals. While political parties embody ideologies, it is the people who uphold the value system that appeals to our humanity.

” Kogi is fortunate to have our trusted patriots safeguarding their interests,” he added.

Shettima observed that Ododo is stepping in as the Governor of Kogi at a time it may seem difficult “to assume a leadership position in Nigeria”.

He, however, implored the governor not to despair, saying that “it is precisely during these tumultuous times that a leader of note proves his resilience.

” It is the same resilience that sets Nigerian leaders apart, as they navigate through challenges that shape the nation’s collective destiny.”

The Vice-President emphasised the need for collective efforts in governance and team work among members of the APC in the state.

” Today, as we celebrate a well-won victory, let us remember that nobody functions in isolation.

“A defining principle of sound leadership is the wisdom to acknowledge one’s roots and the collective effort that propels success.

” The power of collectivity is the backbone that makes the summit exhilarating, proving that it is never lonely at the top.

“As Gov. Usman Ododo assumes the weight of leadership today, we must appeal to the pillars of the party in Kogi to work as a team.

” Our ability to manage this weight shapes our future and influences our image, and we must remain ambassadors of the party, wherever we are and in whatever we do.”

Ododo pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor, to move the state forward.

The governor, who promised not to betray the people’s trust also pledged to pay attention to the health, education, agriculture and infrastructure sector.

Ododo singled out President Tinubu for praise for his commitment to the conduct of free and fair elections.

He also pledged to hit the ground running by completing critical projects left behind by the immediate past Governor, Bello.

Dignitaries who also graced the occasion included the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the National Working Committee of the party.

Others are the members of the National Assembly, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar; Governor of Kwara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). (NAN)

