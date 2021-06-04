Mr Solomon Agure, the Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on Nigerians to embrace cycling to promote well-being as well as to reduce crashes on Nigerians roads.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Lokoja to commemorate the 2021 UN World Bicycle Day.

Agure said that bicycles, have over the years proved to be a veritable and effective mode of alternative transportation.

“Apart from making cities to be smarter and more attractive, the use of non-motorised transportation completely eliminate carbon emissions released into the atmosphere by motorised vehicles,” Agure said.

According to him, it is a shock that successive governments at all levels have failed to initiate programmes and actions that will bring cycling into spotlights as one of the effective alternative means of transportation in Nigeria.

The theme of this year edition is ” Cycling For a Healthy Life Style.”

He said that heavy reliance on motor vehicles has made Nigerian urban transportation system vulnerable in the case of increase in oil prices, thereby increasing national fuel consumption and creating heavy congestion on the roads.

” Cycling activities cannot be underestimated if used as a sport or transport and pressure on health services and personnel cost are also reduced and life expectancy is improved.

“Bicycle parking demands up to 10 times less space than parking a car and it’s much more flexible with high penetrations ability compare to public transport.

“Most importantly, the impact of non-motorised transportation in reduction of road traffic crashes can not be exhaustively discussed because it is a common knowledge that more people cycling and walking reduce victims per crash and take more vehicles away from our urban centres,” he explained.

The Sector Commander said that this year’s celebration of World Bicyle Day, will feature symbolic demonstration of cycling by corps in conjunction with other stakeholders in the transportation sector and a public lecture on non-motorised transportation.

Agure then enjoined motorists to continue to comply with all traffic rules and regulations to reduce carnage on the roads. (NAN)

