Kogi residents express joy over Buhari’s visit

By Thompson Yamput

Residents of Kogi on Thursday expressed gladness and excitement over President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kogi for commissioning of Gov Yahaya Bello’s legacy projects.

A cross section of residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, described the visit on Thursday as the best thing that had happened to Kogi since Bello’s assumption of office as Governor on Jan 27, 2016.

Mrs Eunice Idoko, a retired teacher, said “this is the first time President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting Kogi since he became our leader.

“We, the residents of Kogi, are very grateful to the president for appreciating and considering what our governor is doing in terms of infrastructure development, ” she said.

Also speaking, Sunday Karimi, APC flag bearer, Kogi West Senatorial District, said the visit was in fulfillment of what was long overdue and expected by Nigerians to witness President Buhari’s visit to Kogi.

Karimi said that he as other residents of Kogi were very satisfied that the legacy projects of Gov. Bello had been successfully commissioned by the president.



.

To Alhaji Jibrin Momoh, the State Accountant-General, the visit of the president was “very apt and historic”.

He congratulated his boss Gov Yahaya Bello for a quality service delivery in kogi, in terms of developmental capital projects.

Momoh said, “Little did the masses know that something like this visit, which will remain memorable in the history of our dear state will ever happen to us”.

“As a staunch follower and apostle of Bello’s leadership dynasty, I graciously congratulate our governor on the official unveiling and commissioning of some of his remarkable achievements in capital projects in kogi that have direct bearing and immense impact on the masses,” Momoh said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Kogi Office For Disability Affairs, Mr Zacchaeus Michael, said the triumphant entry of Buhari to Kogi to officially commission star projects, was a blessing to the people of the state.

He said that members of his Commission, disability community and the teaming supporters of All Progressives Congress, were proud of Bello, whose achievements he said, surpassed all other administrations put together.

Some of the projects commissioned included the Referral Hospital, Okene; Ganaja Flyover, the first of its kind and Confluence University of Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Others were Confluence Rice Mill, Ejoba; GYB Model Science secondary schools, Adankolo and Township road network in Idah, Okene and Kabba.

President Buhari had concluded the projects commissioning and since returned to Abuja. (NAN)