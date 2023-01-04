Kogi remains committed to full implementation of Child Rights Law – Commissioner

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Government has restated its  commitment to the full implementation of the Child Rights Law (CRL) in the state.

The  Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones made this known  at an advocacy visit of CRL Advocacy Cluster in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Jones explained that the World Bank had made the CRL a precondition for states to access the World Bank Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) grants to 11 participating states. 

He added that Kogi was among the 11 states that would access part of the U.S 500 million dollars, earmarked by the world bank to fund AGILE project.

According to him,  the initiative is aimed at improving Secondary Education opportunities among girls in targeted participating states. 

The commissioner added that the state must  like every other participating state, fulfil the precondition required for accessing the fund.

“This will  assist the state to achieve its policy objectives in promotion of the girl  child education.

”We are  lucky to  have domesticated the CRL since 2019, with nine functional family courts in operation out of the 21 family courts  based on the provisions of CRL 2023.

“Our governor is committed to any project that adds value to life in Kogi, and the child rights law scale project is of immense value to us.

”As a government, we are committed to serving the people to live a better life, where children are given  the best considerations and priority In the scheme of things,” he said.

The commissioner assured that Gov. Yahaya Bello had the political will to implement the CRL state implementation Committee to the glory of the state.

“We at the ministry of education, will work with other relevant ministries to ensure the setting up of the state CRL implementation committee,” Jones said.

The commissioner assured that  Bello would unconditionally support full  implementation of the law.

Earlier, the Team leader  of CRL Advocacy cluster in the state Mr. Titus Alonge, appealed to government to approve full implementation of the CRL, saying it would lead to  the realisation of five key  policy demands in the 2023 budget.

He said  the project would also address gender issues by taking  precedence over everything.

“I  urge the state government to take pragmatic approach to CRL implementation rather than the current piecemeal approach.

“I hope the law will  be adequately considered during the sectoral budget allocations.

“We hope  Bello, will dispassionately approve the five key demands for the timely implementation of the  CRL  in 2023 ,” he said. (NAN)