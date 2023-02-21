Kogi REC dismisses attack on INEC office in Log LGA

By Thompson Yamput

Dr Hale Longpet, Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has dismissed reports of attack on INEC office in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

Longpet made the denial during a news conference on preparedness of INEC for the forthcoming general elections in Lokoja on Tuesday.

“It’s not true that our office in Okehi LGA was blasted in the evening of Monday. We understood there was a blast at council’s Secretariat where we also have our office but the office was not affected in anyway.

“We want the world to know that none of INEC facilities in Kogi is under any form of attack as we are very ready for the 2023 general elections starting on Saturday, ” he said.

The REC described as “mischievous” some reports insinuating that the commission’s facility had been bombed and advised such rumour mongers to stop such nefarious act.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the blast on the Okehi Secretariat was carried out around 8.30 p.m. of Monday by unknown attackers.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, Kogi Police Command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said no life was lost or affected by the blast.

“We are on top of the situation as we have deployed our officers from the Anti- Bomb Squad to check on the level of damage by the blast.

“Already investigation into the incident is on going as fragments from the blast have been collected to ascertain its nature and take steps to forestall a reoccurrence, ” he said.

Ovye-Aya warned criminal elements, who are out to disrupt the forthcoming Saturday ‘s general elections to desist from such nefarious act or face the wrath of the law.

NAN reports that the Bursary Office of the local government was mostly affected by the blast as virtually all the records and furniture were destroyed by fire. (NAN)